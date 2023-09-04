Beach day for UCSB hoops before they break until school starts

MONTECITO, Calif. - Big West volleyball teams don't have to worry about these Gauchos but the league's basketball programs take note, UCSB is not only talented but they are tight.

"Guys really get a long as well as any team I have been around," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack.

The Gauchos hit Miramar Beach on Labor Day for some spike ball, volleyball and good old team bonding.

"Fortunate that our players can go to the beach, play volleyball and get into the ocean as our summer is coming to end," said Pasternack. "This is the last week of summer we send them home for about 12 days and then get back for the regular season."

UCSB is coming off a school-record 27 wins and their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in the past three seasons.

This summer UCSB traveled to Vancouver and played a few exhibition games as most of the team is new this year.

"The Vancouver trip was huge to build camaraderie and chemistry," said Pasternack.

The regular season schedule is expected to be released later this week and the Gauchos are close to finalizing a home and home series with a Mountain West school.