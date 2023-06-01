Skip to Content
UCSB celebrates Big West success with championship rings

The Gauchos received their championship rings as they celebrated Big West success.
Published 12:13 am

MONTECITO, Calif. - Sometimes you got to stop and enjoy success.

UCSB men's basketball did just that as they celebrated last season's Big West titles with a ring ceremony.

Each player, coach and support staff received a championship ring as the Gauchos were co-Big West regular season champions as well as conference tournament winners.

UCSB advanced to their second NCAA Tournament in the past three years and their 27 wins were a single-season program record.

UCSB graduate and big-time Gauchos supporter Mike Stewart hosted the team and their supporters at the Montecito Club.

At the ceremony Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack announced they will play this summer in an exhibition tour in Vancouver.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

