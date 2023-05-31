Westmont College is lone undefeated team left at NAIA World Series

Lewiston, Idaho. - Westmont College enters the final four at the NAIA World Series as the only undefeated school left after they knocked off William Carey 7-3.

The Warriors are 3-0 in this double-elimination tournament.

They will play Southeastern University on Wednesday at 6:35 PDT.

Westmont got down early 3-0 but scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and tied the game at 3 in the fourth inning on a bad-hop RBI single by Robbie Haw.

The Warriors grabbed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as Ryan DeSaegher doubled in Brady Renck.

The Warriors added another run in that inning to lead 5-3.

Bishop Diego High School star Gabe Arteaga came out of the bullpen and struck out 4 batters in 1.2 innings to close out the game.

The win was also a single-season record 46 for Westmont against just 8 losses.

In the other final four game on Wednesday William Carey will take on Lewis-Clark State College in an elimination game.