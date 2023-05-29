Westmont College outlasts Taylor 15-9 to stay undefeated at NAIA World Series
LEWISTON, Calif. - It looked like Westmont College would cruise to victory after they erupted for seven 3rd inning runs and led 8-0 in the fourth inning.
But the Warriors had to actually come from behind to win 15-9 over Taylor, Indiana in a wild game at the NAIA World Series.
Westmont is 2-0 so far and will be back in action Tuesday evening in this double-elimination tournament.
Four teams have already been sent home.
The Trojans scored 6 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to grab a brief 9-8 lead.
TJ Bass and Sam Gladd slugged 3-run home runs in that big inning for Taylor.
But Westmont jumped quickly back in front on the strength of a 2-run blast by Ryan DeSaegher that made it 10-9.
DeSaegher knocked in four runs while Brady Renck went 2-for-5 with 3 rbi.
The Warriors added 2 more runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth inning.
Clinging to a 12-9 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Westmont reliever Lucien Wechsberg got out of a bases-loaded jam unscathed by rolling up a 6-4-3 inning ending double play.
Brady Renck was 2-for-5
Westmont is now 45-8 on the season.
Taylor now heads to an elimination game on Tuesday.