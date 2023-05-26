Five-run 8th inning gives Westmont College first win ever at NAIA World Series

LEWISTON, Idaho. - Westmont College rallied late to make program history.

The Warriors erupted for five runs in the eighth inning to beat Cumberlands of Kentucky 7-3 on the first day of the NAIA World Series.

It is Westmont's first victory ever at the World Series as the Warriors went 0-2 last season in their inaugural trip to the the World Series.

A wild pitch and a balk allowed Westmont to take a 4-3 lead before the Warriors bats finished off the Patriots.

Ryan DeSaegher drove in Brady Renck with a single to left and sophomore Bryce McFeely provided the knockout blow with a 2-run home run to left.

Lucien Wechsberg struck out three batters in the ninth inning to finish off the historic victory.

Westmont trailed most of the game getting behind 1-0 on the second pitch of the game on a home run by Charlie Muniz.

The Warriors tied it in the bottom of the first inning as Robbie Haw scored on a double play ball.

Westmont get behind 3-1 in the fourth inning but cut the deficit to 3-2 on a solo home run by Liam Critchett in the sixth inning.

Bryan Peck pitched seven strong innings for the Warriors allowing 3 runs on six hits.

Zach Yates pitched a scoreless eighth inning and picked up the win to improve to 3-1.

Westmont improves to 44-8 on the season and will next play on Monday at 1:05pm against an opponent to be determined.