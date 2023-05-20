Gauchos take over Big West lead as they beat Cal Poly for second straight day

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Broc Mortensen powered his way into the Gauchos record books and UCSB took over sole possession of first place in the Big West Conference with a 4-2 win over Cal Poly.

The Gauchos lead slumping Cal State Fullerton by a game with both teams having four more league contests remaining in the season.

UCSB is 18-8 in league and 35-16 overall.

A fourth inning home run by Broc Mortensen pulled him into a tie with Matt Wilkerson for most home runs in program history with 42.

Mortensen started off as a college football player at Cal Poly before switching to baseball and eventually transferring to UCSB .

The former Ventura High School star has 11 home runs on the season and his solo blast put UCSB up 4-1 over the Mustangs.

Zander Darby belted a solo home run in the first inning to start the Gauchos scoring.

Cal Poly dropped to 19-33 for the season and 9-17 in the Big West.

The Gauchos will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1pm.

UCSB will salute 7 seniors before the game.