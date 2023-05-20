Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:39 pm

Gauchos take over Big West lead as they beat Cal Poly for second straight day

GAUCHOS 2.00_00_38_04.Still001
ESPN+
Broc Mortensen slugged his way into the record books at UCSB while the Gauchos moved into sole possession of first place.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Broc Mortensen powered his way into the Gauchos record books and UCSB took over sole possession of first place in the Big West Conference with a 4-2 win over Cal Poly.

The Gauchos lead slumping Cal State Fullerton by a game with both teams having four more league contests remaining in the season.

UCSB is 18-8 in league and 35-16 overall.

A fourth inning home run by Broc Mortensen pulled him into a tie with Matt Wilkerson for most home runs in program history with 42.

Mortensen started off as a college football player at Cal Poly before switching to baseball and eventually transferring to UCSB .

The former Ventura High School star has 11 home runs on the season and his solo blast put UCSB up 4-1 over the Mustangs.

Zander Darby belted a solo home run in the first inning to start the Gauchos scoring.

Cal Poly dropped to 19-33 for the season and 9-17 in the Big West.

The Gauchos will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1pm.

UCSB will salute 7 seniors before the game.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content