Repeat performance as Westmont College is headed back to NAIA World Series

MONTECITO, Calif. - It is many happy returns for Westmont College baseball.

For the second straight year and for just the second time in program history the Warriors advance to the NAIA World Series.

Westmont routed Benedictine Mesa of Arizona 10-1 to win the Santa Barbara Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round.

The Warriors went 3-0 in the tournament to earn a trip to Lewiston, Idaho for the 10-team World Series that begins on May 26.

Sophomore Bryce McFeely went 5-for-6 with 2 runs batted in and 2 runs scored for the Warriors who scored 2 runs in four separate innings (first, third, seventh and eighth).

Chase Goddard was outstanding on the mound pitching 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball.

Westmont will head to the World Series with a record of 43-8.

The Warriors went 0-2 in last year's World Series.