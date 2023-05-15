Nunez wins it in 10th inning for UCSB

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The UC Santa Barbara Baseball team (33-16, 16-8 Big West) earned a 10-inning walk-off victory over California Baptist thanks to Corey Nunez's single to left field to bring home the winning run.

Following a scoreless first inning by both teams, the Lancers got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. A three-run home run gave CBU an early lead. In what would be his only mistake of the night Tyler Bremner threw six inning allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

The Gauchos cut into the Lancer lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jared Sundstrom reached base on an error before stealing second. Ivan Brethowr doubled down the left field line to bring home Sundstrom and break onto the scoreboard. LeTrey McCollum then singled to centerfield to bring home Brethowr. A double play ended the inning for UC Santa Barbara.

After a 1-2-3 fifth inning, the Gauchos got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. After loading the bases Sundstrom connected with his second grand slam of the season to drive in four runs and give UC Santa Barbara a 6-3 lead.

CBU responded in the top of the sixth plating a run and drawing closer 6-4. After a scoreless seventh inning, the Lancers tied the game up on one swing of the bat. The CBU leadoff hitter hit a two-run home run to right-center field to tie the game at six.

UC Santa Barbara kept California Baptist off the scoreboard in the ninth and tenth inning setting up another dramatic finish at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. John Newman, Jr. led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, the Lancers proceeded to intentionally walk Aaron Parker. A passed ball moved the two base runners 90 feet.

Another strikeout brought the Gauchos to their last out. Corey Nunez stepped to the plate in a familiar situation. On a 2-2 pitch Nunez lined a ball to left field bringing in the winning run for Santa Barbara and capping off a 7-6 victory.

The Gauchos will host Cal Poly this upcoming weekend. The Gauchos and Mustangs will begin their series Friday, May 19 with first pitch at 5:05 p.m.

(article courtesy of Gauchos Athletics).