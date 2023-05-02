Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 12:03 pm

Koroma is latest to leave struggling Cal Poly men’s basketball program

KOROMA LEAVES.00_00_16_17.Still001
Cal Poly forward Alimamy Koroma enters the transfer portal.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly finished 8-25 last season and the program might have actually gotten worse in the offseason.

Forward Alimamy Koroma has entered the portal where he will be a graduate transfer.

He averaged 10.8 points per game last season for the Mustangs which was second behind guard Brantly Stevenson who also has left the program.

Stevenson beat Koroma out the door and is now at Cal Baptist.

Cal Poly has 8 straight seasons with 20 or more losses including the last four years under head coach John Smith who has won just 26 games with 89 losses. Smith has yet to lead the Mustangs to a double-digit win season.

Cal Poly also lost guard Camren Pierce to the transfer portal but did add Cal transfer Jarred Hyder who will need to make an immediate impact.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content