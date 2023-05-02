Koroma is latest to leave struggling Cal Poly men’s basketball program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly finished 8-25 last season and the program might have actually gotten worse in the offseason.

Forward Alimamy Koroma has entered the portal where he will be a graduate transfer.

He averaged 10.8 points per game last season for the Mustangs which was second behind guard Brantly Stevenson who also has left the program.

Stevenson beat Koroma out the door and is now at Cal Baptist.

Cal Poly has 8 straight seasons with 20 or more losses including the last four years under head coach John Smith who has won just 26 games with 89 losses. Smith has yet to lead the Mustangs to a double-digit win season.

Cal Poly also lost guard Camren Pierce to the transfer portal but did add Cal transfer Jarred Hyder who will need to make an immediate impact.