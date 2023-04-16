Skip to Content
Gauchos thumped at home by UC Irvine as they lose second straight Big West series

Gauchos lose to UC Irvine 13-1

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not too long ago UCSB was leading the Big West baseball race at 6-1.

Now the slumping Gauchos are 7-5 after getting drilled by UC Irvine 13-1 who won the series 2-1.

UCSB has dropped two straight league series after losing 2 of 3 at first place Cal State Fullerton who are now 12-3 in the Big West.

The Anteaters smashed four home runs as they dropped UCSB to 22-11 overall.

The only good news on the day for UCSB was starting pitcher Mike Gutierrez returned to the mound after missing the past two weeks due to injury.

He was limited to 2 2/3 innings allowing 2 runs on 52 pitches as he works his way back into form.

