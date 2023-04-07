Mortensen homers but Gauchos fall at Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. - Broc Mortensen hit his fifth home run of the season Friday night, but it would be the only run the UC Santa Barbara Baseball team (19-8, 6-2 Big West) scored on the evening, as they fell, 8-1, to Cal State Fullerton (15-10, 8-3 Big West) in the second game of a three-game series.

With the series level at one game apiece, the Gauchos and Titans will play the rubber match tomorrow, Saturday, April 8, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. in Fullerton.

(Article courtesy of UCSB)