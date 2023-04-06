Dons alum Nick Oakley slugs two home runs as Gauchos trounce the Titans 14-0

FULLERTON, Calif. - Nick Oakley started and ended the Gauchos offensive outburst as UCSB flattened Fullerton 14-0 on 16 hits.

The 2020 Santa Barbara High School graduate Oakley ripped a 3-run homer in the second inning for the first runs of the game.

His 2-run shot in the eighth inning finished off the scoring as the Big West-leading Gauchos improved to 6-1 in league and 19-7 overall.

For the junior Oakley it was his first mulit-homer game of his career and he ended with 5 RBI.

Pitcher Matt Ager was on cruise control as he pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits while striking out 9.

The Gauchos put the game away with a 7-run third inning, highlighted by a 3-run homer by Jared Sundstrom.