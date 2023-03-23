Skip to Content
Brethowr and UCSB have been overpowering their opponents this year

UCSB has hit 27 home runs and have allowed just 7 as they are 15-3 on the season.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos have been on a power trip this season as they have raced out to a 15-3 record and they are currently riding a 10-game win streak.

UCSB has already slugged 27 home runs and have allowed just 7 to their opponents.

Arizona State transfer Ivan Brethowr leads the team with 6 homers and Gauchos head coach Andrew Checketts even mentioned New York Yankees star Aaron Judge when asked about his 6'6 outfielder.

"It is hard not to give him the Aaron Judge comparisons," gushed Checkettts. "He's fast, he has bat speed I think everyone in the ballpark flinches when he swings. He can run, has stolen some bases, he has a really big arm, he has had a really good year, fortunate that he came in and he has made a big difference right away."

The Gauchos host Cal-State Northridge this weekend in a 3-game Big West series.

First pitch is 5:05pm on Friday.

