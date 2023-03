FORT WORTH, TX. - What a great first impression.

In his first collegiate start TCU freshman pitcher Chase Hoover was terrific.

The left-handed hurler from San Marcos High School worked seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 win against Abilene Christian.

Hoover (1-0) struck out five batters allowing just two hits with two walks.

He retired the final 15 batters that he faced as the Horned Frogs improved to 11-9 on the season.