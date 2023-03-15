UCSB talks about tough task in facing Baylor in NCAA Tournament

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are thrilled to be in the NCAA Tournament and excited for the difficult challenge that awaits them in Denver, the Baylor Bears.

To have any shot at beating the #3 seeded Bears in the first round of the South Region, the #14 Gauchos will have to defend the perimeter.

Baylor (22-10) has one of the top backcourts in the entire nation led by freshman star and sure-fire NBA lottery pick Keyonte George.

He leads the Bears in scoring at 15.8 points per game while guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer followed closely at 15.5 and 14.5 ppg respectively.

UCSB (27-7) enters the tournament having won 7 straight games.

Tip-off is 10:30 Pacific Time on Friday morning.