After dismal season Cal Poly leading scorer Brantly Stevenson along with Camren Pierce enter transfer portal

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly did not have too many bright spots in an 8-25 season that included an 18-game losing streak.

However Brantly Stevenson was coming on strong but Mustangs fans will see him and fellow guard Camren Pierce in another uniform next season as both players entered the transfer portal.

Stevenson led Cal Poly in scoring at 11.2 points per game and tallied 78 points in the team's final three games.

Pierce averaged close to six points per game.

Cal Poly has lost 20 or more games in eight straight seasons including the last four under head coach John Smith who still has three years remaining on his contract.