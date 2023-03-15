Skip to Content
College Sports
By
New
Published 6:19 pm

After dismal season Cal Poly leading scorer Brantly Stevenson along with Camren Pierce enter transfer portal

630 SPORTS.00_01_49_09.Still001
Cal Poly guards Brantly Stevenson and Camren Pierce enter transfer portal.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly did not have too many bright spots in an 8-25 season that included an 18-game losing streak.

However Brantly Stevenson was coming on strong but Mustangs fans will see him and fellow guard Camren Pierce in another uniform next season as both players entered the transfer portal.

Stevenson led Cal Poly in scoring at 11.2 points per game and tallied 78 points in the team's final three games.

Pierce averaged close to six points per game.

Cal Poly has lost 20 or more games in eight straight seasons including the last four under head coach John Smith who still has three years remaining on his contract.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content