UCSB draws Baylor for first round NCAA Tournament game in Denver

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB will battle a recent national champion as they will open up the NCAA Tournament against Baylor in a first round game on Friday in Denver as part of the South Region,

The Big West champion Gauchos are seeded 14th while Baylor is #3.

The Baylor Bears won the national title in 2021 and finished tied for third this season in the Big 12 Conference and had non-league wins against UCLA and Gonzaga.

UCSB enters 27-7 on the season and riding a 7-game win streak.

It will be the Gauchos 2nd trip to the Big Dance in three years.

They lost to Creighton by one point in 2021 and could meet the Blue Jays again in the second round if both advance on Thursday. Creighton plays North Carolina State.

