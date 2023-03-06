Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 6:58 pm

Mitchell named Big West Player of the Year, Norris is named to second team

COMMENTS.00_00_08_22.Still001
Ajay Mitchell is named Big West Player of the Year in men's basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell is the best in the Big West.

The sophomore point guard was named Big West Player of the Year after leading UCSB to a share of the league regular season title.

Mitchell is averaging almost 16 points and over 5 assists per game for the 24-7 Gauchos.

He was the Big West Freshman of the Year last season.

Teammate Miles Norris was named All-Big West Second Team.

The senior Norris averaged over 14 points and 6 rebounds per game.

UCSB opens up Big West Tournament play in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday at 6pm against the winner of Tuesday's Cal Poly-Long Beach State game.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content