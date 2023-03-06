Mitchell named Big West Player of the Year, Norris is named to second team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell is the best in the Big West.

The sophomore point guard was named Big West Player of the Year after leading UCSB to a share of the league regular season title.

Mitchell is averaging almost 16 points and over 5 assists per game for the 24-7 Gauchos.

He was the Big West Freshman of the Year last season.

Teammate Miles Norris was named All-Big West Second Team.

The senior Norris averaged over 14 points and 6 rebounds per game.

UCSB opens up Big West Tournament play in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday at 6pm against the winner of Tuesday's Cal Poly-Long Beach State game.