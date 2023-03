UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Owen Birg had a match-high 22 kills and Sam Meister led everyone with 7 blocks as UCSB defeated UC San Diego 3-1 in the Big West opener for the Gauchos.

The Gauchos lost the first set 20-25 but stormed back to win the next three 25-22, 28-26 and 25-22 to improve to 4-9 overall.