Gauchos rally past UC Davis to stay in first place tie in Big West

DAVIS, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell scored all of his team-high 20 points in the second half as UCSB overcame a 12-point deficit and won at UC Davis 89-86 to remain tied for first place in the Big West.

The victory also tied a UCSB school-record for wins in a season with 23.

UC Irvine won at UC Riverside 75-65 so both the Gauchos and Anteaters are 14-5 in league with one regular season game left on Saturday.

UCSB hosts Hawai'i and Irvine is home to Bakersfield.

The Gauchos trailed 52-40 early in the second half but took a 61-59 lead on a three-pointer by Calvin Wishart with 8:28 left.

The game was tight the rest of the way with Mitchell leading six Gauchos into double-figures scoring.

11 of Mitchell's points came in the final 5 minutes of the game including 2 free throws with 1:04 left to put UCSB up 83-82.

His inbound pass lob to Miles Norris for the layup with :25 seconds left made it 85-82.

Josh Pierre-Louis and Mitchell closed out the scoring by each making 2 free throws as UCSB improves to 23-7 on the year.