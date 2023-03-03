Skip to Content
Gauchos lose final home game of regular season 80-59 to UC Davis

UCSB loses final home game 80-59 against UC Davis.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A sloppy and sluggish first half doomed UCSB as they were routed by UC Davis 80-59 in the final home game of the season.

The Gauchos trailed at half 36-23 as they fell to 19-10 on the year and 12-7 in the Big West.

UCSB is now tied for third with Hawai'i and those two meet on Saturday in Manoa.

The game also marked the end for George Eskin as public address announcer for the UCSB women's games.

Eskin, a retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge, has been behind the microphone for 30 years at UCSB, all on a volunteer basis.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

