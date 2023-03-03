Gauchos blanked in home opener by Xavier

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos outhit Xavier 7-3 but UCSB could never get the clutch hit as they stranded all 11 of their baserunners in a 2-0 loss in their 2023 home opener.

UCSB falls to 5-3 on the season.

Mike Gutierrez took the loss allowing a fifth inning solo home run to Matthew DePrey in five innings of work, striking out 7.

The Gauchos bullpen pitched four strong innings with Xavier scoring an unearned run in the 7th inning.

Same two teams on Saturday at 4:05pm and Sunday at 1:05pm.