UCSB sweeps doubleheader and 3-game series at Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon. - UCSB felt right at home in Eugene, they even swept the place before heading back to Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos swept Saturday's doubleheader winning 10-0 and 4-1 to also complete a 3-game sweep over the Pac-12 Ducks.

Originally a 4-game series at UC Santa Barbara, the heavy storms forced the teams to relocate the reduced series to Oregon.

The Gauchos dominated the Ducks all weekend in pitching and hitting as they outscored Oregon 20-3 in the three games.

Four Gauchos hit a total of six home runs as UC Santa Barbara Baseball (5-2) won both games of their Saturday doubleheader to complete their first-ever series sweep of the No. 20 Oregon Ducks (4-3) in Eugene. UCSB owned the first game, 10-0, behind multi-homer games from Jared Sundstrom and Aaron Parker, then took the second game, 4-1, with another long ball, this time off the bat of Justin Trimble, making the difference. Gaucho pitchers were lights-out all day, with Matt Ager and Tyler Bremner combining to blank the Ducks in game one and Reed Moring, Hudson Barrett, and Sam Whiting keeping the Oregon offense quiet in game two. Ager and Moring each picked up their first wins of the season, with Bremner and Whiting each earning saves.

The Gauchos play their home opener on Friday, March 3 when they host Xavier for a 3-game series.

First pitch on Friday is 5:05pm

(UCSB Athletics contributed to this story.)