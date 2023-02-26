Skip to Content
Gauchos beat UCSB on Senior Day at Thunderdome

UCSB celebrated Senior Day with a 74-60 victory over UCSD.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seniors Alexis Tucker and Ila Lane scored in double figures as UCSB celebrated Senior Day with a 64-50 over UC San Diego.

Tucker scored 8 of her 12 points in the first quarter while Lane added 10 points as UCSB improved to 12-6 in the Big West and 19-9 overall.

Tucker also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

The seniors got plenty of help as well.

Junior Anya Choice scored a game-high 15 points and freshman Skylar Burke tallied a career-high 13 points for the Gauchos who led by 9 points at halftime.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

