Cal Poly drops 17 straight game as they fall to UC Davis 58-52

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - 56 days into 2023 and Cal Poly still has not won a men's college basketball game.

The Mustangs went scoreless for the final 2:43 of the game and lost to UC Davis 58-52 to extend their losing streak to 17 straight games.

Cal Poly is tied with Presbyterian College for the longest current losing skid in the nation.

Bryan Penn-Johnson put the Mustangs up 52-50 but the Aggies finished the scoring with 8 made free throws including 7 of them by Elijah Pepper.

Tied at 52 he was fouled attempting a three-point shot with :58 seconds to play by Trevon Taylor.

Pepper made all three free throws as the Aggies sent Cal Poly to another loss.

The Mustangs are now 1-17 in the Big West and 7-23 overall.

Cal Poly has had 8 straight seasons of at least 20 losses, the last four coming under head coach John Smith who now has a career record at Poly of 25-87.