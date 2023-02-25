Happy homecoming for Miles Norris as he leads UCSB back in first place in the Big West

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Miles Norris did more than just fine in America's Finest City.

The San Diego native scored a season-high 25 points as UCSB won at UCSD 87-71 and climbed into a 3-way for first place in the Big West Conference at 13-5 with UC Irvine and UC Riverside.

Norris was 7-for-7 in the first half for 18 points including four 3-pointers as the Gauchos led 40-36.

The senior Norris was one of five Gauchos to score in double figures as UCSB improved to 22-7 on the year with one week left in the regular season.

Calvin Wishart tallied 15 points and Josh Pierre-Louis returned to action after missing one game due to injury to score 14 points for UCSB.

The Gauchos shot just under 60 percent from the field including 10-for-17 from beyond the arc.