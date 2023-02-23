Mitchell leads shorthanded Gauchos past Long Beach as UCSB snaps 3-game skid

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell poured in a game-high 28 points including the Gauchos final seven points as UCSB edged Long Beach State 78-73 to end a season-high 3-game losing skid.

The Gauchos played without three regular players due to injuries as Josh Pierre-Louis joined guard Ajare Sanni and freshman forward KK Tong on the sidelines. UCSB was also without Jakob Kukic.

Cole Anderson added 18 points and Miles Norris tallied 16 points as UCSB improved to 12-5 in the Big West and 21-7 overall.

UCSB is in third place in the Big West, a half game back of UC Riverside and one game behind UC Irvine.

Lassina Traore led 4 Long Beach players in double-figures with 17 points.

The Beach took a 73-72 lead on a basket by AJ George but Mitchell took over from there for UCSB.

His inside basket with 1:59 left put the Gauchos up 74-73 and his short jumper in the lane with :32 seconds left increased the lead to 76-73.

He made two free throws with seven seconds to go to seal it.