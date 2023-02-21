Skip to Content
Norris hits a couple of milestones but UCSB drops 3rd straight game

UCSB drops third straight game as they lose at home to Fullerton 74-60.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos were outrebounded, outworked and completely outplayed in a 74-60 home loss to Cal State Fullerton.

It is the third straight loss for UCSB as they have fallen from first place in the Big West to tied for third with Hawai'i at 11-5 in league.

UC Irvine leads the Big West followed by UC Riverside.

Miles Norris led the Gauchos with 17 points and surpassed the 1,000 career point mark and 500 rebounds at UCSB.

But Fullerton scored most of their points inside the paint and at times the Titans appeared to be conducting a layup drill at the Gauchos expense.

Fullerton outrebounded the Gauchos 37-28 and the Titans had just 3 turnovers.

Max Jones had a game-high 18 points for the Titans.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

