Cal Poly goes cold and loses nation-leading 16th straight game in men’s basketball

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Mustangs keep finding ways to lose and Cal Poly has now dropped 16 straight games which is the longest streak in the nation.

Cal Poly scored just 5 points in the final 10 and a half minutes and lost to UC Irvine 59-56 in a first vs worst matchup in the Big West.

Cal Poly led 31-27 at halftime and 51-45 midway in the second half.

But the Mustangs went scoreless in an 8-minute stretch.

They missed two three-pointers in the final seconds.

Alimamy Kormoa had 15 points to lead the Mustangs.

Cal Poly is now 1-16 in the Big West and 7-22 on the year.

They have not won here in 2023 with their last victory coming against CSUN on December 29th.

Presbyterian College has lost 15 straight games and play again on Wednesday.