Big 4th quarter by UCSB gives Gauchos season sweep over Fullerton in women’s basketball

UCSB dominates the fourth quarter in a 74-58 win at Fullerton.

FULLERTON, Calif. - UCSB entered the fourth quarter tied at Cal State Fullerton but the Gauchos outscored the Titans 27-11 in the final 10 minutes to win 74-58.

Alexis Tucker led the way with a game-high 26 points as UCSB completes the season-sweep over the Titans.

With the score tied at 53 she rattled off 7 consecutive points and the Gauchos took off from there as they improved to 11-5 in the Big West and 18-8 overall.

