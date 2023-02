UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos scored the first 9 points of the game and never were threatened as they defeated UC Riverside 63-45 to move to 10-5 in the Big West and 17-8 overall.

Alexis Tucker scored a team-high 14 points and Alexis Whitfield added 13 rebounds and 8 points.

The Gauchos had six players score 7 or more points.