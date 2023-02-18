Gauchos fall out of first place in the Big West race in men’s basketball

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The Gauchos led 53-51 at Riverside 53-51 on a Cole Anderson layup with 6:36 left but the Highlanders went on a 7-0 run from there and pulled away for a 74-63 win to drop UCSB out of first place in the Big West.

The Gauchos are now 11-4 in league, one game back of first place UC Irvine.

Andre Kelly scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the second half in the loss.

Lachlan Olbrich scored a game-high 23 points for the Highlanders who completed their first-ever season sweep of the Gauchos.