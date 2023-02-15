Skip to Content
Shorthanded Gauchos fall to Irvine as both teams share Big West lead

UCSB lost to UC Irvine 70-59.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - DJ Davis scored 25 points and Irvine took advantage of a Gauchos team missing two big men inside as they won 70-59 to pull into a first place tie in the Big West Conference at 11-3.

Gauchos graduate transfer Andre Kelly served a mandatory suspension after getting ejected for fighting in his last game and freshman KK Tong is on crutches so UCSB was thin inside.

Irvine outrebounded UCSB 38-26 including 13-4 on the offensive glass.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos with 25 points.

UCSB led 35-33 at the half but trailed most of the second half and managed just 4 points over the last 7 minutes of the game.

UCSB is 20-5 overall.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

