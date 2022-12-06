Cal Poly will name next head football coach at Tuesday press conference

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A press conference announcing and introducing Cal Poly's 18th head football coach will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. inside the lobby of Mott Athletics Center.

Published reports say the Mustangs will promote Paul Wulff to head coach.

Wulff has been on the Cal Poly staff since 2020 and has prior head coaching experience at Eastern Washington and Washington State.

Last week Beau Baldwin resigned as head coach of the Mustangs to become the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Cal Poly went 4-21 under Baldwin including 2-9 this past season.