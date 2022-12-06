Skip to Content
College Sports
By
New
Published 12:28 am

Cal Poly will name next head football coach at Tuesday press conference

Calpolylogosports
Cal Poly to announce next head football coach on Tuesday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A press conference announcing and introducing Cal Poly's 18th head football coach will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. inside the lobby of Mott Athletics Center.

Published reports say the Mustangs will promote Paul Wulff to head coach.

Wulff has been on the Cal Poly staff since 2020 and has prior head coaching experience at Eastern Washington and Washington State.

Last week Beau Baldwin resigned as head coach of the Mustangs to become the offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Cal Poly went 4-21 under Baldwin including 2-9 this past season.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content