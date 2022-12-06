Cal Poly welcomes new head football coach Paul Wulff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly announced Tuesday that Paul Wulff has been promoted to the new head coach for the Mustangs football team.

For the last three years, Wulff worked for the Mustangs as Cal Poly's offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

"Personally, this position as head football coach at Cal Poly is one that I and my family have dreamed about for several years," Wulff added, "having an opportunity to lead a football program that offers elite academics and a commitment from administration, alumni and boosters that will allow for our coaches and student-athletes to compete on the field of play for conference and national championships. Currently, Cal Poly is one of the few universities in the western United States that offers these opportunities."

Athletic Director Don Oberhelman and Cal Poly president Jeffrey D. Armstrong announced the appointment Tuesday.

"Paul Wulff is the right person for this job," said Oberhelman. "He knows our roster inside and out, he has been very active in recruiting this incoming class, and he can help lead The Climb that is currently underway."

"Although the record may not have been indicative of this, our team was markedly better this past season, and with many key contributors returning and getting healthy, I’m excited for what the 2023 season holds," Oberhelman added. "The president and I both felt strongly that continuity would be the key, and Coach Wulff will continue to work with the current coaching staff to further develop this team."

Wulff succeeds Beau Baldwin, who resigned last Friday to become the new offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

In his three seasons with the Mustangs, Baldwin led the team to an overall record of 4-21.

Wulff started his football career in college as a three year starter on the offensive line at Washington State University, with his Senior year cut short due to a medical emergency.

After graduating, in 1990 Wulff was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets and went on to play for the Raleigh-Durham Skyhawks and the New York/New Jersey Knights of the NFL World League, according to Cal Poly.

In 1993, his coaching career began as a volunteer assistant at Eastern Washington University where he was elevated to a full-time position the next season as the offensive line and strength coach.

Wulff was named the head coach after the 1999 season, serving the next eight years in the position, winning two Big Sky Conference co-championships and three Big Sky Coach of the Year awards.

In the 2007 season, Wulff became the second Washington State University alumni to become the football team's head coach.

From 2016 to 2019, Wulff served as the assistant head coach, running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Sacramento State.