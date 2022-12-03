Sanni leads UCSB past his former school Pacific

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajare Sanni started off his college career at Pacific but the UCSB graduate student made sure to finish off with a win against the Tigers.

Sanni made 8-of-12 shots and poured in a game-high 22 points as UCSB defeated Pacific 82-71 to move to 4-0 at home and 5-2 overall.

Sanni transferred to UCSB following his freshman season at Pacific and he was one of 4 Gauchos to score in double-digits.

Ajay Mitchell had 19 points, Miles Norris added 18 points with 9 rebounds and Andre Kelly recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

UCSB is averaging 81 points per game at home but under 60 away from home.