UCSB is excited to host UCLA on Saturday night as Cori Close returns to TDome.

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are playing well and they are excited for the challenge of playing UCLA.

UCSB, which has won five of its first six games this year, hosts 15th ranked UCLA on Saturday at 7p.

The Bruins are coached by former UCSB player and assistant coach Cori Close.

She is in the Gauchos Hall of Fame and helped build UCSB into a west coast power for about ten years along with former head coach Mark French.

Close also brought UCLA to the Thunderdome in 2016 and she is 3-0 against UCSB overall.