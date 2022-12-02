Baldwin resigns at Cal Poly after 3 dismal seasons with Mustangs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Beau Baldwin arrived at Cal Poly with high hopes but his time with the Mustangs was a complete failure on the field.

He resigned as head football coach to become the new offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Baldwin won just 4 games at Cal Poly while losing 21.

His .160 winning percentage is the lowest for any head coach in the 107-year history of the program.

Before coming to Cal Poly he was the offensive coordinator at Cal and before that he led Eastern Washington to a national title in 2010 as head coach of the Eagles.

Cal Poly will begin immediately searching for a new head coach.