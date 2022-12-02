Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 11:30 pm

Baldwin resigns at Cal Poly after 3 dismal seasons with Mustangs

BEAU BALDWIN.00_00_00_00.Still001
Beau Baldwin resigns as head football coach at Cal Poly.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Beau Baldwin arrived at Cal Poly with high hopes but his time with the Mustangs was a complete failure on the field.

He resigned as head football coach to become the new offensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Baldwin won just 4 games at Cal Poly while losing 21.

His .160 winning percentage is the lowest for any head coach in the 107-year history of the program.

Before coming to Cal Poly he was the offensive coordinator at Cal and before that he led Eastern Washington to a national title in 2010 as head coach of the Eagles.

Cal Poly will begin immediately searching for a new head coach.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content