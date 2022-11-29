Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 6:40 pm

Gauchos lose at Duquesne 72-61

UCSB DUQUESNE.00_00_12_16.Still001
ESPN +
UCSB loses at Duquesne 72-61

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB could not overcome poor outside shooting and 16 turnovers in a 72-61 loss at Duquesne.

The Gauchos made just 3-of-16 from three-point distance while the Dukes sank 8-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Josh Pierre-Louis led UCSB with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant scored a game-high 26 points and made 6 three-pointers for Duquesne who improved to 6-1 on the season.

UCSB is 4-2 and 0-2 on the road.

The Gauchos host Pacific on Saturday at 2pm.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content