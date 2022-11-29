Gauchos lose at Duquesne 72-61

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB could not overcome poor outside shooting and 16 turnovers in a 72-61 loss at Duquesne.

The Gauchos made just 3-of-16 from three-point distance while the Dukes sank 8-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Josh Pierre-Louis led UCSB with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant scored a game-high 26 points and made 6 three-pointers for Duquesne who improved to 6-1 on the season.

UCSB is 4-2 and 0-2 on the road.

The Gauchos host Pacific on Saturday at 2pm.