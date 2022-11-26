SBCC Vaqueros finish off historic season with a decisive Beach Bowl win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What a rush!

Santa Barbara City College ran over the College of the Desert 44-23 in the Beach Bowl to complete a record-breaking season for the Vaqueros.

Brandon Smith ran for 221 yards with 3 touchdowns as he was named MVP of the game.

The Vaqueros also had rushing touchdowns from Mekhi Norfleet and Alex Johnson as they extended their school-record win streak to 10.

SBCC finishes the year at 10-1 and the ten victories are a program-best.

Norfleet's 2-yard td gave SBCC a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and they never trailed again.

The Vaqueros extended the lead to 17-3 with under five minutes left in the half as Brandon Smith scored his first touchdown of the day from 3 yards out.

SBCC led 17-10 at the half but Smith pushed the lead to double digits again on their first possession of the second half.

On 4th and 1, he sprinted 42-yards for the touchdown and SBCC led 24-10 after three quarters.

Smith opened the fourth quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 31-10.

The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.

The Vaqueros outgained Desert on the ground 327-61 to be the 'host with the most' and win the Santa Barbara Beach Bowl.