UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB made quick work of Cal State Northridge by sweeping the Matadors 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 to reach the 20-win mark.

Michell Ohwobete had a match-high 12 kills while Brianna McKnight and Julia Shepherd each added 10 apiece.

UCSB is 20-9 overall and 16-3 in the Big West, good for second place.

The Gauchos finish the regular season with a home game against first place Hawai'i on Friday at 7pm.