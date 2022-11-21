UCSB uses big first half in double-digit victory against Hampton

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos offense is hoping that the soft Hampton defense helps them get going this season.

UCSB shot 50 percent from the floor as they consistently beat the Pirates down the floor for easy buckets in a 79-66 victory to begin the Santa Barbara Beach Classic.

The Gauchos led 42-23 at half but saw their big lead cut to 9 points with under seven minutes left in the game.

But UCSB held them off to improve to 3-1 on the year.

UCSB's offense had not looked good in their three previous games.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos with 17 points and 8 assists while Andre Kelly and Josh Pierre-Louis each added 16 points.

Miles Norris posted a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 8 points.

UCSB hosts North Alabama on Wednesday to conclude this tournament.