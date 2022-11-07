Cal Poly blows out Bethesda to open season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Junior guard Brantly Stevenson scored a game high 16 points and senior forward Alimamy Koroma added 15 as the Cal Poly men's basketball program opened the 2022-23 regular season Monday evening with a 94-59 victory against Bethesda University inside Mott Athletics Center. Both Stevenson and Koroma grabbed a game high seven rebounds for Cal Poly (1-0), which led Bethesda (0-4) wire-to-wire, shot 51.4 (36-for-70) percent from the floor, outrebounded the Flames, 60-34, and received scoring from 13 separate Mustangs. Graduate guard Chance Hunter, one of seven Mustangs to make his Cal Poly debut on Monday, added 11 points in victory. Members of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, Anaheim-based Bethesda was limited to a 26.9 (18-for-67) percent mark from the floor. Cal Poly continues action on Thursday, Nov. 10, opening its first road trip of the season at 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier San Francisco. Tip time is 7 p.m. With Koroma scoring 12 points inside the opening 11 minutes, Cal Poly leapt out to a 24-10 lead midway through the opening half. Stevenson scored 10 of his 16 points during the first half as Cal Poly extended its advantage to 51-21 at the break.

