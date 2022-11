SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alex Johnson threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter as Santa Barbara City College beat Moorpark 28-18 to capture the American Pacific League championship.

It is the Vaqueros first conference title since 1991.

SBCC has won 8 straight games as they improve to 8-1.

They finish the regular season next Saturday at Santa Monica.