Gauchos cruise in exhibition win against Life Pacific

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team narrowly missed the century mark in their first exhibition of the season Wednesday night topping visiting Life Pacific 98-60.

On the Stat Sheet

Five Gauchos went for double figures in their first time on the floor ahead of the 2022-23 season led by Ila Lane who went for 17 points on 8-of-11 to go with six rebounds.

Tatyana Modawar had a career-high 15 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and added five rebounds and three assists. Alexis Whitfield chipped in 12 points in her first game in blue gold, Jessica Grant went for 11 in her first collegiate contest nailing three triples, and Taylor Mole tallied 10.

UCSB shot 52.1% from the field, 35.7% from beyond the arch, and 92.3% from the free throw line. The team won the rebound battle 42-24, assisted on 29 of its 38 buckets, and outscored LPU in the paint 52-22.

Callie Cooper led all players with five assist and Kennedy Johnson went for a career-high 10 rebounds.



How it Happened

The Gauchos opened up the game on a 16-0 run with eight different players getting in the scoring column in the quarter. 12 of their 26 points in the period came in the paint as they doubled up the Warriors 26-13.

LPU found it footing in the second quarter holding the Gauchos to a game-low 18 points but UCSB still managed to win the period 18-12 and head into the locker rooms up 44-25. Lane was the leading scorer in the quarter with five points going 2-for-2 with and and-one conversion. Johnson found half of her boards in the frame including three on the offensive end. Alexis Tucker ended the half as the leading scorer with eight points.

Out of the break the Gauchos grew their lead to as much as 27 points in a third quarter that saw them shoot 61.1% from the field. Modawar got going sinking all three of her shots from the field and totaling seven points with an and-one free throw. Grant did what she was known for in high school burying a pair of threes and added a pair of assists on nice passes inside to Lane.

UCSB added another 27 points in the final quarter assisting on nine of its 11 field goals and shooting 55% from the field. Mole found seven of her 10 points in the period going 3-for-3 from the field with a triple. The team's lead stretched out to a game-high 39 points with just over two minutes in the game thanks to another 16 points in the paint.



Up Next

UCSB has one more exhibition on the schedule as the Gauchos welcome Hope International to the Thunderdome next Wednesday at 7 PM.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).