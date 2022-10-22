Skip to Content
SBCC pummels L.A. Valley as they run win streak to 6 games

SBCC routs L.A. Valley 52-0.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Vaqueros are making it look easy as they dominated another overmatched opponent.

SBCC blanked L.A. Valley 52-0 to extend their win streak to 6 games as they record their third straight home shutout.

The Vaqueros have outscored their last three home opponents(L.A. Southwest, L.A. Pierce and L.A. Valley) 201-0.

SBCC is now 6-1 on the year.

Brandon Smith rushed for 3 touchdowns and the Vaqueros forced 4 turnovers in their last win.

