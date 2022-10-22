Late goal by Finn Ballard McBride salvages a UCSB tie with rival Cal Poly

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Finn Ballard McBride came to the rescue once again as he scored in the 87th minute as UCSB earned a 1-1 draw with rival Cal Poly in front of 7,535 fans at Harder Stadium.

Cal Poly scored in the 79th minute on the first career goal by sophomore Noah Boettiger.

The goal snapped UCSB's six-game shutout streak.

Before the game Finn Ballard McBride was one of six players honored by UCSB on Senior Night.

He made it even more special with his Big West-leading 11th goal.

The Gauchos lead the league with a 4-0-3 mark and they are 9-2-5 overall.

The Mustangs were eliminated from the upcoming Big West Conference Tournament as they fall to 1-3-4 in league and 1-11-4 overall.