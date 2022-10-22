Cal Poly football loses as Baldwin falls to his former team Eastern Washington

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Wyatt Hawkins added a 34-yard field goal as Eastern Washington defeated Cal Poly 17-10 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday on Mustang Family Weekend inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin led Eastern Washington from 2008-2016.

Talkington completed 21 of 29 passes for 170 yards for the Eagles (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky). His touchdown passes spanned 32 yards to Efton Chism in the first quarter and 20 yards to Freddie Roberson in the fourth quarter.

The first scoring pass tied the game at 7-7 while the second toss snapped a 10-10 tie with 8:54 remaining in the game. Cal Poly had two more possessions, both ending in turnovers, and Eastern Washington ran the final 5 minutes, 11 seconds off the clock for the win.

Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4 Big Sky) used three quarterbacks in the game. On his first snap, Kahliq Paulette scampered 57 yards for a touchdown less than four minutes into the contest for a 7-0 Mustang lead.

After the Eagles scored their first touchdown and the field goal, Cal Poly tied the game at 10-10 on a 33-yard field goal by Jaden Ohlsen with seven seconds left in the second period.

After a scoreless third quarter, Eastern Washington took the lead for good with Talkington's 20-yard pass to Roberson.

Paulette completed two of four passes for 14 yards while starter Spencer Brasch completed his only pass for two yards. Freshman Bo Kelly received the majority of the snaps and connected on 11 of 21 passes for 102 yards but was intercepted three times.

Cal Poly also lost two fumbles for five turnovers in the game. Eastern Washington turned the ball over three times.

Chris Coleman was Cal Poly's top receiver with four catches for 67 yards and Josh Cuevas and Logan Booher each made three receptions. Paulette rushed for 113 yards on just five carries.

For the Eagles, Roberson caught seven passes for 64 yards and Chism added six receptions for 57 yards. Top Eastern Washington rusher was Justice Jackson with 91 yards on 18 carries while Tuna Altahir added 61 yards on 15 trips.

Cal Poly's defense was led by Jay'Vion Cole with two interceptions, a blocked field goal, one pass breakup and three solo tackles. Elijah Ponder added eight tackles, two for lost yardage.

Cal Poly plays the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe next Saturday at UC Davis.