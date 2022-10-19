Skip to Content
UCSB lands 7-foot center Mezziah Oakman from City College of San Francisco

oakman
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mezziah Oakman will someday be a big man on campus at UCSB as the 7-foot center commits to the Gauchos.

Oakman also had an offer from SEC program Mississippi State.

Oakman is entering his sophomore season at City College of San Francisco

Last year as a freshman he averaged 7.8 points a game, making 56% of his shots while grabbing 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Current UCSB senior Miles Norris came to the Gauchos from CCSF as well.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

