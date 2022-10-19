Skip to Content
Gauchos tabbed #1 in Big West preseason coaches poll

UC Santa Barbara
Gauchos selected to finish in first in Big West men's basketball.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's not how you start it's how you finish but for what it is worth UCSB was selected as the the top team in the Big West Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll.

All the coaches picked the Gauchos to be number one in the 11-team league.

Hawai'i was selected second followed by Long Beach State.

Cal Poly was slotted #9.

UCSB sophomore guard Ajay Mitchell along with graduate transfer forward Andre Kelly were selected to the All-Big West Preseason Team, the only school to have two members.

UCSB hosts San Francisco State on November 7 to open the season.

